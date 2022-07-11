Swop Price Down 11% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007905 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $24,680.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00116940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,429,552 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,064 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

