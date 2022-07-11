Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 5.7%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.08. 5,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 332,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.