Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 5.7%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.08. 5,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 332,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.
Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)
