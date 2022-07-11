Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

