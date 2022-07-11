Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $48,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $148.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

