Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.83. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 6,329 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

