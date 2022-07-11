Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.92.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

