Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,159,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

