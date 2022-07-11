TD Securities Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.00.
ATZ stock opened at C$37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.73. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58.
Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
