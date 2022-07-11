TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.62. TDCX shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.
Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TDCX by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in TDCX by 41.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter.
About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
