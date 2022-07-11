Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

