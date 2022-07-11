Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is LifePro Asset Management’s Largest Position

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3,359.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 4.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.49.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $41.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $710.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,045,035. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.