Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.47.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

