TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 265,447 shares.The stock last traded at $83.64 and had previously closed at $85.17.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.99.

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

