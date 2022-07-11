TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 9.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12. 81,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,902,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,442,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 633,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
