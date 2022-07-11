The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

