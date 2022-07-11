The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €79.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($82.29) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €33.44 ($34.83) on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €31.46 ($32.77) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($62.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.66.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

