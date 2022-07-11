The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €214.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €214.00 ($222.92) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of MTX stock traded up €5.75 ($5.99) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €175.50 ($182.81). 186,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($230.31). The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

