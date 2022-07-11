The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.