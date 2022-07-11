TheStreet Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.60.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.88 million, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.
In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cutera by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,312,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

