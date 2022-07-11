Threadgill Financial LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.58. 9,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

