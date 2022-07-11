Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 472 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

