Tierion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.35 or 1.00017653 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

