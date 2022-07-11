Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned 1.58% of Timberland Bancorp worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

