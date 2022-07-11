Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.97. 12,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,856,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

