Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Price Target Raised to $179.41

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $177.49 to $179.41 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

