Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 217.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

