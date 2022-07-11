Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 371

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.84) to GBX 435 ($5.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.39) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.42).
LON TRN opened at GBX 352.30 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -140.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.47. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
