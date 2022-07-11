Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 371

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 319 ($3.86) to GBX 371 ($4.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.84) to GBX 435 ($5.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.39) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.42).

LON TRN opened at GBX 352.30 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -140.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.47. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.63), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,711.07).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

