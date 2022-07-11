Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,552.26 or 0.99913339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00043758 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

