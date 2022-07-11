Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

