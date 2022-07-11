Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

