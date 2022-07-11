Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.95

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 153051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 101.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 96.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)
