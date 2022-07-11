Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.95

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 153051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 101.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 96.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

