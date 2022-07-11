TriumphX Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.40 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

