trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.43

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 3434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.61.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 91.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

