TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,950,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter.

CLTL stock opened at $105.59 on Monday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57.

