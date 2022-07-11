TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $68,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 18,060 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $779,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,927 shares of company stock worth $23,761,732. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

