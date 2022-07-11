TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $758.06 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $729.53 and its 200-day moving average is $877.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $785.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

