TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $498,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

