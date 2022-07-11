TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $161.93 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.