TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 606 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO opened at $492.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76.
Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
