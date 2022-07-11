TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,825.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $411,031.92 and approximately $48,825.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,617,445,584 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

