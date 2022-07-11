TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TuSimple traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.08. 8,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,902,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSP. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

