Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731,660. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.