U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

