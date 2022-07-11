UBS Group Cuts Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €69.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €76.00 ($79.17) to €69.00 ($71.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €75.00 ($78.13) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scout24 from €61.00 ($63.54) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

