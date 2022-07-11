UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of -0.16. UiPath has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

