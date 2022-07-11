Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.41 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.