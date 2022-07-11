Unido EP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,360.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.04 million and $36,360.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00118877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

