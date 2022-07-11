UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $514.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $483.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

