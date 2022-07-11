Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
UEIC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,500. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
