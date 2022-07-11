Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

UEIC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,500. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

