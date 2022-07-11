Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $107.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

